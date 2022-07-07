ATLANTA — LifeSouth is celebrating National Cord Blood Awareness Month.
Celebrated every July, the purpose is to raise awareness about cord blood donation which, LifeSouth officials said, is a rich source of stem cells that can be used to support treatment in many diseases and disorders.
Cord blood transplants can help treat more than 80 blood cancers, genetic diseases and immune system and metabolic disorders, including leukemia, lymphoma and sickle cell anemia.
LifeSouth was the first cord blood bank in the southeast to be certified by the Food and Drug Administration and “continues to be a leader in this growing healthcare field,” LifeSouth officials said in a statement.
Cord blood donation has surpassed bone marrow as a source for stem cells in transplants. To date, more than 40,000 patients have received cord blood transplants since the procedure was first performed in 1988.
Local mothers delivering at Piedmont Henry Hospital have the option to donate their umbilical cord blood to LifeSouth. During a cord blood donation, a medical professional collects the stem cell-rich blood from the umbilical cord after delivery. The process is painless for both the mother and child. There is no fee associated with donating cord blood.
“Knowing that my baby’s cord blood, which would have been discarded, could potentially save someone’s life is an added joy, said Rosalina Betances who donated her cord blood with LifeSouth Cord Blood Bank. “The collection was painless and took little time after the birth. I am so happy we made the decision to donate, and I was given a chance at my hospital.”
Once a donation has been received and tested, it is securely stored by LifeSouth and added to the National Marrow Donor Program’s Be the Match® Registry. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers Cord Blood Bank is accredited by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).
The LifeSouth Cord Blood Bank works with hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. For more information, visit lifecord.org
