The city of Forest Park held a Juneteenth Celebration Saturday at Starr Park. It was one of many Juneteenth celebrations throughout the area. Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. On June 1865, Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for slaves with General Order No. 3 upon arrival in Galveston, Texas. The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

