Several Juneteenth celebrations are planned throughout the area.
Here is a glance at some of the local celebrations and events:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Several Juneteenth celebrations are planned throughout the area.
Here is a glance at some of the local celebrations and events:
— The City of Morrow is presenting a Juneteenth Celebration June 10 at 6 p.m at The District, 1065 Old Towne Morrow Road, Morrow.
The free event will feature a concert with the following performers — Marshall Carloff Purple Experience, Bonita Jalane, Erica Dawson, Canton Jones, and Tyler Little.
There will also be a barbecue cook-off and an essay contest.
— The City of Jonesboro is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration Concert as part of its Summer Concert Series.
The Juneteenth concert is June 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lee Street Park
The event features an old school R&B concert by DraKarr and An Experience.
— A Juneteenth Celebration — "Rejoice! It's Emancipation Day" — is scheduled June 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. with a program at 5 p.m. at the Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road, Riverdale.
There will be music, dance, and an art show. Panel discussions will also be held on health care disparities, lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, and African-American history.
For more information call 770-347-0370.
— Clayton County is presenting a Juneteenth Jazz Festival featuring violinist Ken Ford on Saturday, June 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Flat Shoals Park, 1915 Flat Shoals Road, Riverdale.
The free event will have food, prizes, vendors, local artists, spoken word, and the chance to check out Clayton County's new mobile clinic.
Overflow parking and shuttle service will be available from North Clayton Middle School, 5415 W. Fayetteville Road, College Park.
EDsmart has developed a list of 10 schools with the largest share of students enrolled in STEM programs, using 2020 College Scorecard enrollment data. Click for more.Top 10 colleges with the most students enrolled in popular STEM programs
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.