A pitcher from a junior college baseball team in Texas was suspended four games after he attacked a baserunner on the opposing team, the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) said Thursday.
The opposing player had just hit a home run Wednesday and was rounding the bases when the pitcher, who is from Weatherford College, charged the player from North Central Texas College.
After he was knocked down by the pitcher, the baserunner got up and jogged to touch the home plate. Following the altercation, the game was suspended until further notice, the Weatherford College athletics department said in a statement.
The baserunner -- who was ejected for taunting -- was suspended two games. Additionally, other players from both teams were suspended due to their roles in the aftermath of the incident.
Both teams ultimately forfeited the game, NTJCAC said Thursday.
The Weatherford College Police Department is investigating the incident and has taken statements, the Weatherford statement said. The athletics department said Wednesday the pitcher faces potential disciplinary action, including expulsion from the college.
The conference suspended "all team members for NCTC that were in the dugout or bullpen" and any assistant coaches who stepped onto the field for two games. It also suspended four additional Weatherford players and assistant coaches for two games.
NTJCAC said if North Central Texas College doesn't have enough players for its next two games against Weatherford, it will have to forfeit.
"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Weatherford College head baseball coach and assistant athletic director Jeff Lightfoot said Wednesday. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."
North Central Texas College also released a statement, saying it was investigating the incident and will be working in conjunction with Weatherford College "to determine the full extent of this event."
"The unfortunate events at Weatherford College will be used as a teaching moment for our student athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future," the NCTC statement added.
CNN reached out to both schools Thursday but did not immediately hear back.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.