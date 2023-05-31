Jury finds for disabled veteran in ADA discrimination trial against Clayton County Sheriff's Office
Special Photo

DECATUR — On May 19, after a three-day trial, a jury found that the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office discriminated and retaliated against a disabled veteran after she notified her supervisors of her diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The case was filed in 2019 under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Rehabilitation Act.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.