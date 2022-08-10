Jury selected in Vanessa Bryant's case against LA County over photos of Kobe's helicopter crash

The trial over Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against Los Angeles County officials over photos of Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash is set to begin on August 10. Bryant is pictured here in Hollywood in June 2021.

 Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

A jury of six women and four men was selected Wednesday in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against Los Angeles County over gruesome photos taken of the fatal helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe, daughter Gianna and seven others.

Opening statements are set to begin in the trial Wednesday afternoon. The trial is expected to last about two weeks, and witnesses are likely to include Vanessa Bryant and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Recommended for you

The original Woodstock, by the numbers

The original Woodstock, by the numbers

Woodstock was a legendary festival providing three days of peace and music. Stacker breaks down all the elements that made up the summer festival of '69, from the number of porta-potties to the total injuries sustained from guitars.  Click for more.

CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.