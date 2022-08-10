Jury selected in Vanessa Bryant's case against LA County over photos of Kobe's helicopter crash

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Rockdale, southwestern DeKalb, northwestern Henry and northeastern Clayton Counties through 400 PM EDT... At 331 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Ellenwood, or 7 miles northeast of Jonesboro, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Decatur, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Clarkston, Morrow, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Belvedere Park, Candler-Mcafee, Lake Spivey, Rex, Belmont, Richardson Park, Ellenwood, Arabia Mountain, Scottdale, Hidden Valley Park, Fort Gillem, Panola Mountain State Park and Panthersville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH