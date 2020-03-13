JONESBORO—Chief Presiding Judge of Clayton County Juvenile Court Steven C. Teske has ordered "minimum safeguards" for juveniles during the COVID-19 emergency.
Given that all Clayton County courts are ordered closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, Teske writes, "to ensure certain matters involving the detention of children on allegations of delinquent acts and removal of children for their protection on allegations of abuse and/or neglect," the following orders are now in place:
• The Chief of Intake is authorized to direct court personnel to serve as on-call using shift rotations to receive calls from law enforcement and representatives of the Clayton County Division of Children and Family Services seeking a Detention Order or Temporary Protective Order (Shelter Care).
• In cases involving dependency removals, the on-call officer shall determine if there is probable cause based on the allegations and if protective custody should continue in state care, a relative, fictive kin, or returned home with direction and conditions as pursuant to § O.C.G.A. 15-11-133(g). The On-Call officer shall issue a verbal order in accordance with § O.C.G.A. 15-11-132 authorizing the placement of the child and any other directions or condition deemed appropriate. If protective custody is authorized and the child is placed in the care of the CCDFCS, the on-call worker shall reduce the allegations and reasons for probable cause and the need for protective custody to writing in the form of an e-mail directed to [Judge Teske] for judicial review and consideration whereupon the judge may approve, modify, or deny protective custody.
• In cases involving delinquent detentions, the on-call officer shall determine if there is probable cause based on the allegations and if the detention is warranted for the protection of the community. The on-call officer decisions shall be governed by § O.C.G.A. 15-11-503(a) which authorizes the detention of youth if: there is clear and convincing evidence that such child's freedom should be restrained, that no less restrictive alternatives will suffice; and that:
1) Such child's detention or care is required to reduce the likelihood that he or she may inflict serious bodily harm on others during the interim period;
2) Such child has a demonstrated pattern of theft or destruction of property such that detention is required to protect the property of others;
3) Such child's detention is necessary to secure his or her presence in court to protect the jurisdiction and processes of the court (previous history of escape and failure to appear in court); or
4) An order for such child's detention has been made by the court (i.e., Probation Warrant).
If detention is authorized and the child is placed in the care of the CCDFCS, the on-call worker shall reduce the allegations and reasons for probable cause and the need for detention to writing in the form of an e-mail directed to [Judge Teske] for judicial review and consideration whereupon the judge shall approve, modify, or deny detention.
• Should the declaration of judicial emergency not be extended, the Court Administrator, Clerk of Court, Chief of Staff, and other essential personnel as determined by the Court Administrator shall convene by telephone conference before the close of the second week of the emergency to devise plans for accommodating those cases involving emergency removals and detentions before scheduling cases that were not heard during the period of closure by assessing if the non-preliminary hearing days (Tuesday and Wednesday) are required to accommodate the preliminary hearings to ensure all removals are given priority.
• Any issues, concerns, and questions arise during detention and protective custody matters, the on-call officer shall contact the Chief of Intake, Cathy Slay, for direction. All other issues, concerns, and questions by court staff shall be directed to their immediate supervisor.
