RIVERDALE — A juvenile was struck and later died in a hit-and-run accident in Riverdale Tuesday evening.
According to Clayton County police, the juvenile was hit by a box truck on Walker Road at E. Fayetteville Road. The vehicle fled the scene.
The juvenile died at the hospital the following morning on Feb. 16.
The investigation by the Clayton County STAR unit led officers to both the truck and the suspect Gary Freeman.
Freeman, 35, has been charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run and driving while suspended.
