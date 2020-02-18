3 juveniles arrested in Z Food Mart attack on disabled man in Forest Park

FOREST PARK—Forest Park Police say three juveniles have been arrested in connection with an attack on a disabled man at the Z Food Mart Jan. 30.
Chris Mancle, who has a condition that causes his joints to curve, said he was jumped by a crew of four people when he came out of the store around 5 p.m. While he was fighting off two teenagers, Mancle said, two others tried to steal his car. He said he threatened to kill them and they ran off.
Forest Park Police spokesperson Lt. James Delk confirmed that three juveniles have been arrested. Because the suspects are under age, their identities are being withheld. The News is attempting to learn more about the charges against the teens, when they were taken into custody and whether they remain in detention or have been released pending trial.
