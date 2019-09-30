K9 demonstration, free food at Forest Park Public Safety Fest

FOREST PARK — The Forest Park Police Department is holding its Public Safety Festival from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Starr Park.
The event features free food and free games for kids, plus a demonstration by K-9 officers and their handlers.
“We’ll have both K-9 Dylan and K-9 Yoeri doing demonstrations,” said FPPD spokesperson Sgt. Kelli Flanigan. “We’ve got several law enforcement agencies that’ll be participating with us.”
Representatives of the Forest Park Fire Department, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the Clayton County Police Department, MARTA Police, College Park Police and other agencies will be on hand. Also taking part will be volunteers with Forest Park CERT.
“We’re just asking the public to come out, get to know your law enforcement officials, get to know your neighbors,” Flanigan said. “The police department is trying to get to know people and that was Chief Clark’s initiative to increase those contacts.”
Hotdogs are on the menu.