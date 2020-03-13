You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus in Clayton County

Follow all the latest coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Clayton County and around the world at news-daily.com/coronavirus.
Kaiser Permanente Southwood partially closed for COVID-19 deep cleaning

MORROW—Kaiser Permanente's Southwood and Southwood Specialty clinics at 2400 Mt. Zion Pkwy., Jonesboro, are closed Friday, March 13 "out of an abundance of caution" while the facility does a deep cleaning "due to suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure."

The Clayton County Health Department says no cases of COVID-19 and no presumed cases have been reported as of press time.

Other areas were deep-cleaned Thursday night and remain open for business on Friday, including:

  • Advanced Care Center
  • Urgent Care
  • Pharmacy
  • Radiology
  • Lab

Kaiser Permanente is contacting members with appointments to convert their visits to telephone appointments or to reschedule.

For more information about coronavirus (COVID-19), visit https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/georgia/alerts/p2/ga-coronavirus-updates .

You also can visit these sites:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html 

Georgia Department of Public Health Daily COVID-19 Status Update

https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-department-public-health-covid-19-daily-status-report

