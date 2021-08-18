JONESBORO — Students at Kay Pace Elementary School of the Arts in Jonesboro is shifting to virtual learning starting Thursday due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Students will return to the classroom on Sept. 2.

While virtual, breakfast and lunch meals may be picked up by parents, guardians or students from any CCPS school. Breakfast and lunch pickup times vary from school to school. Parents/guardians should contact the school of choice for specific meal pick up times.

All stakeholders are asked to stay connected to the school systems’ platforms for latest news and developments as additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

“Your understanding and participation throughout this process is appreciated as we all continue to work together to keep our students/staff safe during this unprecedented pandemic,” district officials said in a release.