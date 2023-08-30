Keep Riverdale Beautiful holds Bulky Items Amnesty Day

RIVERDALE — Keep Riverdale Beautiful held its quarterly Bulky Items Amnesty Day on Aug. 19.
The purpose of the event is to allow Riverdale residents clean out their dens, garages, backyards, etc. and provide them with a free event to dispose of unwanted, bulky items.
This prevents residents from paying extra fees, deters illegal dumping in the community, and provides recycling opportunities.
The totals from the most recent event:
♦ 30,000 pounds of bulky items and yard waste.
♦ 45 pounds of recyclable electronics.
♦ More than 20 pairs of recyclable tennis shoes.
♦ 10 pounds of recyclable batteries.
♦ 20 pounds of recyclable plastic bottles.
♦ 1 box of recyclable plastic bags.
♦ 1 box of recyclable office/school supplies.
♦ 1 box of recyclable electronic toys.
The next recycling event is Nov. 18.
