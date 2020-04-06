HAMPTON — A Clayton County Public School teacher has received an Amazon classroom bonus.
Jennifer Moody, a Kemp Elementary School teacher, received a $1,000 gift card as part of TCC’s 7th Annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway. TCC is a Verizon-authorized retailer.
“Working in special education, there is so much that would benefit my students and so much that I know that would be helpful,” Moody said in a press release. “With this gift card, I would love to get some early chapter books, early readers and books for my new readers, comprehension checks for the third, fourth, fifth grade to help build their ability to read and answer comprehension questions, and some sensory items as well.”
Moody was one of 20 teachers in the United States selected for the prize.
“We are blessed with the opportunity to support teachers and students across the country,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room LLC, parent company of TCC. “Teachers are one of our most precious resources and they spend an average of $480 out of their own pockets each year on classroom supplies. We hope this token of our appreciation for their hard work helps them to provide a brighter future for our young minds.”
