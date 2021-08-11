HAMPTON — Students attending Kemp Primary School are moving to virtual-only instruction through Aug. 13.

Clayton County Public Schools made the announcement Tuesday night stating the switch is a precautionary measure.

“The school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Clayton County had 628 confirmed COVID-19 cases from July 31-Aug. 6.

For the period of July 24-30, the number of positive cases in the county was 477.

The DPH reports 33% of the county’s 304,838 residents are fully vaccinated and 38% have received at least one dose