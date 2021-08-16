JONESBORO — Kendrick Middle School has gone to virtual learning through Aug. 27.
Clayton County Public Schools officials said they decision was made due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Staff and students are expected to return to the classroom on Aug. 30.
Breakfast and lunch meals will be delivered to Kendrick Middle students via bus droughts from 9:30-11:30 a.m. similar to last year. Students should report to their regular bus stop to receive meals.
District leaders are using the following guidelines to determine individual quarantines, classroom/partial facility closes and full school closures:
• Individual Quarantine: In accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the individual (student and/or staff) with the positive COVID-19 result will isolate and all individuals three feet or less of the positive case will quarantine. This also applies to individuals on school buses.
• Classroom & Partial Facility Closures: The decision to close a classroom or a portion of a school/facility is based on the positive case count within the classroom/facility and the impact of the spread. This decision will be made following the consultation of the local epidemiologist.
• Full School/Facility Closure: The decision to close an entire school or facility is based on the positive case count within the school/facility, the significance of the spread and its impact on the school/facility to maintain day to day operations. This decision will be made following the consultation of the local epidemiologist.
