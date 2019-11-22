JONESBORO—Kenneth Thomas Bowen III, who was indicted by a grand jury on 60 charges in the Clayton County serial rapist case, entered a plea of not guilty Nov. 22 before Judge Aaron B. Mason.
Bowen never entered the courtroom, remaining in an inmate holding area while his attorney, John Turner, entered the plea on his behalf.
Bowen's attorney asked for a psychiatric evaluation of his client before Bowen returns to court in April 2020. No specific court date been set as the April 2020 court calendar was not ready as of press time.
On Nov. 13, a Clayton County grand jury indicted Bowen on 60 counts related to a string of rapes and sexual assaults against nine women in Clayton County since 2015.
Bowen also is charged with aggravated battery for allegedly breaking the eye socket of one of the victim's roommates and first-degree cruelty to children for allegedly punching another victim's child in the stomach.
If convicted on all charges and sentenced to consecutive terms, Bowen could get numerous back-to-back life sentences plus a few hundred years, said Clayton County Assistant District Attorney John Fowler.
At least four of the women Bowen is charged with attacking were present in court Friday.
"I knew he was gonna plead not guilty to try and prolong the court date to try and get a plea deal," one told the News. "I was glad to learn that there’s no way out for him. He will stay behind bars never to hurt anyone else. The prosecution side had solid evidence that will be hard to explain away. I’m at peace."