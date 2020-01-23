Kenneth Jerard Reed charged with aggravated battery, cruelty to children, criminal trespass

JONESBORO—A man who was wanted on charges of aggravated battery, cruelty to children and criminal trespass is behind bars after Clayton County Sheriff's deputies arrested him at an East Point plasma donation center on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday.
According to Sheriff Victor Hill's Nixle feed, Kenneth Jerard Reed, 32, of Atlanta was number two on the county's Ten Most Wanted list because, Hill alleged, Reed "kicked in a door of a female victim and broke her jaw while she was pregnant, in front of her minor children."
Hill said that fugitive investigators "spotted Reed's green Dodge Caravan" at the CSL Plasma, 1043 Cleveland Ave., went in, found him standing in line and arrested him "without incident."
Reed made first appearance before Chief Magistrate Judge Wanda Dallas Thursday morning. He was not granted bond on the aggravated battery charge but was granted a total of $8,500 in property bonds and $1,250 in fees on the criminal trespass and misdemeanor cruelty to children charges.
Reed's next court date is set for Feb. 27 at 8 a.m. in Room 202 before Magistrate Court Judge William West.
