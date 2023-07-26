Friends of the Clayton County Library recently closed out its four-program series of free live performances for local children.
Performers included the interactive Riverdale-area and Kuumba member storyteller John Doyle, the duo Bean & Bear and their dog puppet Scrappy, interactive comedian/ventriloquist Keith Karnok Gooney Bird puppet Vern, and the storyteller Mama Koku.
