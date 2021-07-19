JONESBORO — Hundreds of school employees came together Saturday morning to cheer on and march in the Kindergarten Roundup For School and Literacy parade.

The goal of Clayton County Public Schools was to promote both literacy and school registration.

Ending at Lee Street Park and Lee Street Elementary, families had the opportunity to register their students for the 2021-22 school year starting on Aug. 2, where district leaders encouraged students to continue reading.

Alicia Dunn, director of Counseling and Post Secondary Enrollment, coordinated the event.

She said the parade and after party celebration were an excellent opportunity to engage with the community and future students.

“It was a positive experience for everyone,” Dunn said. “I think it gave our parents confidence in our school system and encouraged them to register their children for school. We’re excited for the new school year, and we want our kids in school.”

For more information about Clayton County Public Schools or to register online, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.