The parade will proceed from the vacant lot beside the Post Office on North Main Street and will continue southeast on North Main Street toward the downtown Jonesboro district until it reaches West Mill Street. The procession will turn left onto West Mill Street continuing to Lee Street. The parade will continue north on Lee Street to the Lee Street Park/Lee Street Elementary School area.

JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a Kindergarten Roundup For School and Literacy parade Saturday, July 17.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and feature school district employees walking and riding with the goal of promoting literacy and new student kindergarten and school registration.

The parade will begin at the post office on Main Street and end at Lee Street Park and Lee Street Elementary School.

Activities and giveaways are planned following the parade, including registration for new students.

The community is encouraged to show their support by cheering on school employees along the parade route.

