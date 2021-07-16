JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a Kindergarten Roundup For School and Literacy parade Saturday, July 17.
The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and feature school district employees walking and riding with the goal of promoting literacy and new student kindergarten and school registration.
The parade will begin at the post office on Main Street and end at Lee Street Park and Lee Street Elementary School.
Activities and giveaways are planned following the parade, including registration for new students.
The community is encouraged to show their support by cheering on school employees along the parade route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.