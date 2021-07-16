JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a Kindergarten Roundup For School and Literacy parade Saturday, July 17.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and feature school district employees walking and riding with the goal of promoting literacy and new student kindergarten and school registration.

The parade will begin at the post office on Main Street and end at Lee Street Park and Lee Street Elementary School.

Activities and giveaways are planned following the parade, including registration for new students.

The community is encouraged to show their support by cheering on school employees along the parade route.