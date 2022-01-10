FOREST PARK — A partnership between Calvary Refuge Center and the Kroger Delivery Customer Fulfillment Center resulted in more than 1,200 families receiving meals Jan. 6.
According to officials with Kroger Delivery, the donation is the first of several planned throughout the year to support Calvary Refuge Center’s weekly food pantry.
For more than 30 years Calvary Refuge has provided emergency and transitional housing and food for the homeless and families in need.
The shelter accepts a number of donations including breakfast and lunch meals, cleaning supplies, shampoo, soap, conditioner and lotion and items such as lunch bags, sandwich bags and toilet paper.
Volunteers are also needed to help provide lawn care, maintenance, greeting, telephone answering and meal cooking. To volunteer, call 404-361-5309.
Calvary Refuge is located at 4265 Thurmond Road in Forest Park.
For more information, visit www.calvaryrefuge.org.
