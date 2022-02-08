FOREST PARK — The Kroger grocery store chain has opened a Customer Fulfillment Center in Forest Park.
Kroger Delivery’s CFC offers thousands of grocery products to residents up to 90 miles away. Orders are transported in temperature-controlled delivery vans.
“Kroger Delivery provides reliably fresh food in a convenient, innovative way. We are excited to deliver Kroger’s exclusive brands, including Simple Truth, the country’s largest natural and organic private label, and Private Selection throughout metro Atlanta,” said David Matthews, Kroger’s general manager of the Forest Park Customer Fulfillment Center. “The new Customer Fulfillment Center will introduce Kroger Delivery to both existing and new customers, accelerate our e-commerce capabilities, and create hundreds of new career opportunities from our centralized location here in Forest Park.”
The opening of the Forest Park CFC follows another e-commerce achievement for the retailer in the area, the recent launch of the Boost by Kroger Plus annual membership program. For either $59 or $99 per year, Boost provides customers access to benefits like free delivery and the opportunity to earn up to $1 off per gallon of fuel twice as often.
Additionally, during the launch period, new e-commerce customers are invited to try the service and receive $15 off their first three delivery orders of $75 or more by visiting www.kroger.com/pr/pickup-delivery-savings-4.
“With direct access to three interstate highways, an international airport and railways, our city has become a strategic partner that supports large-scale commerce and growing industries,” said Mayor Angelyne Butler. “This type of economic development progress only helps to strengthen our message that it is a new day in Forest Park. We trust that our public-private partnership with Kroger will help pave the way for more high-wage jobs and serve as an investment toward our goal of creating an even more robust business climate.”
The Forest Park CFC currently employs more than 250 associates and continues to hire, with roles focusing on customer service and engagement, engineering, operations, inventory and quality management, and transportation. To view available careers, visit Jobs.Kroger.com.
The Forest Park location joins CFCs in Groveland, Fla.., and Monroe, Ohio. The fulfillment network plans additional Customer Fulfillment Centers in California, Dallas, Texas, Maryland, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan, as well as South Florida and the Northeast.
