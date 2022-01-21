Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE IN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL-NORTH GEORGIA EARLY FIRDAY MORNING... Temperatures have dropped to near or below freezing in portions of central-north Georgia, including Fulton, Clayton, Henry, Rockdale, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties. Patchy freezing drizzle may occur in this location during the early morning hours, which could produce a very light coating of ice on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Use caution if traveling in these areas during the early morning hours, and slow down where freezing drizzle is observed.