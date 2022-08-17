LA County coroner rules Anne Heche's death an accident

The cause of death of actress Anne Heche, pictured here in Santa Monica, CA on February 26, 2011 was ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The cause of death of actress Anne Heche was ruled an accident Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Heche's car crashed into a Los Angeles home and erupted into flames on August 5. After the accident, Heche experienced a "severe anoxic brain injury," depriving her brain of oxygen, among other critical injuries following the crash, her family and friends said in a statement to CNN.

CNN's Scottie Andrew and Chloe Melas contributed to this report.

