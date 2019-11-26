LAKE CITY — Mirthful carolers and animated jumping reindeer were met with lots of oohs and aahs as the largest crowd ever watched the 16th annual lighting of the Christmas tree Friday evening at Lake City Municipal Hall.
The merry sounds of Lake City Elementary School Chorus, directed by Cassandra Slemp, were followed by a version of “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas” from public works employee Andy Aster.
“It’s the children that really make this program work,” said City Manager Christopher Leighty. “This is our first time having them to perform on stage. They helped to make this an old-fashioned type Christmas Tree Lighting by keeping our community together. I am really appreciative of our community.”
“Three very important events are happening here tonight,” said Lake City Mayor Ron Dobson. “One is the performance by our elementary school singers, the second is the appearance of Santa, and the third is the lighting of our Christmas tree.”
The city’s tree measures 55 feet tall with 5,200 lights, said Lt. W. E. “Eddie” Robinson, director of community services. The project took more than three weeks to install.
“Including the tree and the other lighted, wire frame items in front of City Hall, it is estimated to have over 10,000 lights. This includes lighted elves, reindeer, trees, snowflakes, a sleigh and Santa Workshop,” Robinson said.
Very special guest Santa Claus took time from his busy holiday schedule to visit with children. He was escorted by the Lake City Police Department in a hail of flashing lights and sirens to greet the crowd and take photos with the kids.
The tree and holiday lights will light up Lake City until New Year’s Day.