JONESBORO — City and county officials gathered Friday morning to officially open the Lake Spivey Recreation Center in Jonesboro.
Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Turner acknowledged the day had been a long time coming and thanked residents for entrusting the county with the money to build such a facility.
District 4 Commissioner DeMont Davis called the new center “outstanding,” adding that it’s above par compared to anything in the state.
“Everybody around here should be ready to lose some weight and stay in shape,” he said.
Troy Stubbs, director of Clayton County Parks and Recreation, said he and his staff are delighted and eager to open the facility to the public.
The new facility features a lap swimming pool, a weight training and spin cycle studio, children’s play area, rock climbing wall and coffee shop.
Officials broke ground on the 32,000-square-foot, $11 million facility in May 2018. The project was paid for using monies from the 2004 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
Steve Card, executive director of Georgia Recreation and Parks Association, called the facility “second to none” and something the community can enjoy for generations to come.
“My hearty congratulations on behalf of the state,” he said.
The Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro, is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.claytonparks.com.
