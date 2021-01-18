JONESBORO — Clayton County’s newest recreation center is set to open to the public on Friday.
The opening of the Lake Spivey Rec Center will be celebrated with a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. featuring with District 4 Commissioner DeMont Davis and staff from the Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department.
Officials broke ground on the 32,000-square-foot, $11 million facility in May 2018. The project was paid for using monies from the 2004 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
The new facility features a lap swimming pool, weight training, spin cycle studio, enclosed children’s play area, coffee shop and rock-climbing wall. The parks and recreation administrative offices will occupy the second floor of the building.
“The completion of this project couldn’t have come at a more opportune time” Davis said in a press release. “This center was designed to help citizens maintain their health and wellness.”
The new center is located at International Park, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro.
To view the virtual ceremony, visit https://tinyurl.com/LakeSpiveyRC.
