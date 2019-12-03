MORROW—John Lampl has won the mayor's race in Morrow, beating Mayor Jeff DeTar 335 to 270.
Of the 605 votes cast in the runoff, Lampl won with 55.37 percent to DeTar's 44.63 percent. Total turnout was 605 voters.
Ballots cast include:
In person on Dec. 3: DeTar 135, Lampl 126
Advance in person: DeTar 125, Lampl 188
Absentee by mail: DeTar 10, Lampl 21
The Council Post 4 race was a tie, with incumbent Larry Ferguson and challenger Khoa Vuong drawing 300 votes each.
Those 600 total votes break down as follows:
In person on Dec. 3: Ferguson 147, Vuong 112
Advance in person: Ferguson 144, Vuong 166
Absentee by mail: Ferguson 9, Vuong 22
All figures come from the Clayton County Elections Office and are unofficial until certified.