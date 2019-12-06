FOREST PARK—A house fire Friday morning has caused extensive damage to a home in unincorporated Forest Park but no injuries have been reported, according to Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services and Clayton County Police.
CCFES Battalion Chief Laura Richardson said the call to 752 Brian Ln. came in at 8:36 a.m. and that "our firefighters were able to put an excellent stop on the fire."
The family had left for the day, she added. "All the kids were in school, fortunately, so nobody was home."
At least 5 Clayton County Police cars, several fire engines, a Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services ambulance and other service vehicles blocked off Vinton Woods Drive at Holiday Boulevard as Georgia Power crews worked on lines near the home.
"I saw the Georgia Power truck go around the block," said neighbor Cliff Renfroe, "so they must have cut the power to the house."
Richardson said the residents will decide whether to stay with friends or family or get help from the Red Cross while repairs are made.