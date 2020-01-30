Last day to apply for Morrow board appointments is Fri., Jan. 31

MORROW—The City of Morrow invites any resident who would like to serve on one of the city's appointed boards to submit a resume and statement of interest on or before Friday, Jan 31. Those boards include Planning and Zoning, the Downtown Development Authority and the Urban Redevelopment Agency.
The statement of interest should explain why the applicant would like to serve on a particular board.
The city will accept resumes and statements of interest in person at City Hall, via e-mail to ayates@cityofmorrow.com, or by U.S. Mail to Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Rd., Morrow, GA 30260, Attn.: Andrea Yates.
Download a copy of the Statement of Interest form at https://bit.ly/31bKs1h.
