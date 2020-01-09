Law enforcement asks public to help ID Riverdale "creeper" suspect

RIVERDALE—The Riverdale Police Department and Clayton County Sheriff's office want to know who has been peeping into people's windows in Riverdale.
CCSO says the suspect tried to block a security camera at the rear of the Brooks Crossing Apartments, 8050 Taylor Rd., but whose image was caught anyway.
The security image shows a man with a thin mustache and a medium-length low fade, wearing what appears to be a black t-shirt and red pullover or hoodie under a black leather or vinyl jacket. The News has enhanced the photo for clarity.
After the alleged incident took place around 2 a.m. on Jan. 2, CCSO says the man came back at 8:51 p.m. and peeped into the same apartment again. The resident scared him off.
CCSO says the same suspect also may have struck a home off Valley Hill Road.
Riverdale Police Chief Todd Spivey said, "We're actively pursuing any information about his identification. We're just waiting for hopefully a good tip on who he is so we can move forward with investigating what he was doing."
The suspect could be engaged in low-level intrusion, Spivey said, or something worse, but cautiond that it's too soon to tell.
"We don't get these kind of things reported to us too often," Spivey said. "It's easy to assume that someone who's peeping in someone's windows is up to no good. On the small end of the spectrum, he might just want to see if anyone's home.To the other end of the spectrum, he might want to see if someone's there because he has some sort of obsession with the person. Either way, it's not good."
Residents can take steps to deter peeping Toms, Spivey advised:
• Always secure exterior points of entry and exit at night.
• Always cover windows.
• Never leave a window unlocked when you're not home.
• Always close your blinds at night.
• Leave certain lights on; better yet, put lights on a timer to make it look like someone's home.
These tips, Spivey said, or "anything to give someone the upper hand on selecting you as a victim," are good deterrents to peeping Toms or other intruders.
"Criminals are always looking for easy targets," Spivey said, "and you invite them to identify you as an easy target by being complacent."
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Riverdale Police Department at (770) 909-5441. To submit an anonymous tip, you can go to https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7745006 or by texting the letters TIP CCSOGA, then your message, to 888777.
