Lawsuit alleges baby decapitated during delivery at Southern Regional Medical Center

Attorneys on behalf of a Clayton County couple filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Aug. 9 against a doctor, Southern Regional Medical Center and others, alleging their baby was decapitated during delivery a month earlier.

The lawsuit — on behalf of Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr. and their deceased son Treveon Isaiah Taylor Jr. — was filed against Dr. Tracey L. St. Julian, Premier Women’s OB/GYN, several unnamed nurses, and Southern Regional Medical Center.

