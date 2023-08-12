Lawsuit alleges baby decapitated during delivery at Southern Regional Medical Center

Attorneys on behalf of a Clayton County couple filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Aug. 9 against a doctor, Southern Regional Medical Center and others, alleging their baby was decapitated during delivery a month earlier.
The lawsuit — on behalf of Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr. and their deceased son Treveon Isaiah Taylor Jr. — was filed against Dr. Tracey L. St. Julian, Premier Women’s OB/GYN, several unnamed nurses, and Southern Regional Medical Center.
According to the lawsuit, Ross went into labor on July 9 and the baby did not properly descend due to shoulder dystocia — a condition where a baby’s shoulders become stuck in the vaginal canal.
The lawsuit states that St. Julian tried to deliver the baby using different methods vaginally, including applying traction to the baby’s head.
The baby was eventually delivered via Caesarean section but with initial delivery of only the body and legs while the baby’s head was delivered vaginally, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also claims SRMC discouraged the couple from getting an autopsy but encouraged them to have their son cremated instead of being sent to a funeral home for burial.
The lawsuit alleges that the family was told about the decapitation on July 13 after Ross had been discharged from the hospital.
The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and a jury trial.
SRMC released a statement on Aug. 10 and the entire statement reads:
“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event. Our prayers also remain with the dedicated team of physicians, nurses and staff at Southern Regional Medical Center who cared for this patient.
As our deepest sympathies remain with the family, Southern Regional Medical Center denies the allegations of wrongdoing in the complaint referencing the hospital.
Due to patient privacy laws and HIPAA, we are unable to discuss the care and treatment of specific patients, but we can state this unfortunate infant death occurred in utero prior to the delivery and decapitation.
The hospital voluntarily reported the death to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office and is cooperating with all investigations. Since this matter is in litigation, we cannot provide additional statements.
Dr. St Julian is not and never has been an employee of the hospital.
Our commitment is to provide compassionate, quality care to every single patient, and this loss is heartbreaking for all involved.”
According to reporting by Atlanta News First, Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home informed the family of the decapitation after receiving the body from SRMC. The funeral home also contacted the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Atlanta News First.
The Clayton County Police Department announced Aug. 9 that it was conducting an investigation.
"The Clayton County Police Department opened an investigation into the death of an infant that occurred on July 9, 2023 and reported to the Clayton County Medical Examiners on July 13, 2023," the CCPD statement read. "We are in the preliminary phase of an active and ongoing investigation at this time. We will not able to provide additional details at this time due to the nature of the open investigation."
It was also reported that the GBI, the Georgia Composite Medical Board of Directors, and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office are investigating.
