JONESBORO — Officials with Clayton County Public Schools are monitoring potential hazardous weather which may affect the area starting Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

Students and families are advised that transport to and from school as well as meal delivery and curbside grab-and-go service will be available as usual on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

District officials remind students and families of possible interruptions or delays caused by weather conditions that could cause a loss of power at school sites or road conditions that could prevent buses from traveling to their usual stops.

While the school district will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day and into the evening, we encourage everyone to be safe and stay connected for updated information regarding any potential weather issues through the following methods:

• All television and radio stations in the Metro Area

• CCPS SchoolMessenger phone and email

• CCPS Infinite Campus portal

• CCPS Information – e-blast to employees and stakeholders

• CCPS Channel 24

• CCPS Website: www.clayton.k12.ga.us

• CCPS Social Media platforms and CCPS Mobile APP