Learn about composting with worms

JONESBORO — Clayton County Extension Service is offering a composting with worms class Wednesday, July 19 at 1 p.m. at 1262 Government Circle, Jonesboro.
"(It's) an exciting, hands-on class to discover how worms can turn your kitchen scraps into amazing compost for the garden," a statement from the Extension Service read.
