MORROW — The Clayton County Water Authority is hosting behind the tap tours at the Terry R. Hicks Water Production Plant Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are excited to bring this event back for the first time in three years. We welcome everyone to stop by to meet our water professionals and learn what goes into the process of bringing that final product of safe, clean drinking water to homes and businesses,” said H. Bernard Franks, CCWA general manager.
The water plant is located at 1693 Freeman Road in Jonesboro. CCWA water professionals will provide tours of the facility every 30 minutes starting at 10:30 a.m. to show customers how Clayton County’s drinking water is produced and tested.
Along with tours, staff will be on hand to share information on CCWA’s Newman Wetlands Center, public recreation areas, Affordability Programs, and the importance of finding and fixing leaks. CCWA will also have its Tap on the Go team onsite and refreshments for visitors to enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.