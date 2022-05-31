JONESBORO — The Clayton County Extension Office and the Clayton County Library System is hosting a four-week “Better U” food talk.
The program focuses on making budget-friendly healthy meals, recipe demonstrations and increasing physical activity. Each week will feature a different recipe and new exercises.
The class will be held June 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro. The class is free to attend.
Program leader Kimberly Oliver said attendees will have the opportunity to sample the meals and learn simple ways to remain active.
"Our goal is to help create a healthier community that is more health conscious," Oliver said. "We're very robust in offering information on health matters and issues."
To register, call Oliver at 770-473-3850.
