Spivey Hall is offering a week-long summer camp for students in 4-7 grades.

MORROW — Spivey Hall is hosting an in-person Summer Music Camp for fourth-seventh-graders.

The weeklong camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6-10 at First Baptist Church of Jonesboro.

The camp is open to students with and without music experience and will cover a “total musical development” through activities such as chorus, percussion, ensemble, movement, dance and games. The week wraps up with a performance recorded in Spivey Hall.

The cost is $165 and $140 for additional siblings. Scholarships are available.

To register, call 678-466-4200 or visit www.spiveyhall.org.

