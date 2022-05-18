MORROW — Spivey Hall is hosting an in-person Summer Music Camp for fourth-seventh-graders.
The weeklong camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6-10 at First Baptist Church of Jonesboro.
The camp is open to students with and without music experience and will cover a “total musical development” through activities such as chorus, percussion, ensemble, movement, dance and games. The week wraps up with a performance recorded in Spivey Hall.
The cost is $165 and $140 for additional siblings. Scholarships are available.
To register, call 678-466-4200 or visit www.spiveyhall.org.
