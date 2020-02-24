Lengthy Morrow City Council work session to address real estate, hotel-motel tax, board appointments, and more

MORROW--The City of Morrow will hold a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 to address neighborhood traffic on Pleasant Valley Drive.
The regular work session will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom, followed by the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers. This is the third lengthy work session agenda, which the mayor and council have resumed after the regular meeting until well into the night since Lampl's election.
31 items are on the work session agenda. Among those are discussions of the Georgia Municipal Association retirement plan, which is using the 85 Rule, and whether that benefits the city.
The 85 Rule means that, when your age plus the number of years you’ve worked for a company or, in this case the City of Morrow, equals 85 or more, you are eligible, but not necessarily required, to retire early. GMA offers a retirement plan for employees of over 285 municipalities.
Also on the agenda: a $75,000 loss on operating the Conference Center last year; a look into when the last the hotel-motel tax audit was conducted and what its results were; updates on appointments to various city boards and the city solicitor’s position; four department head openings (Public Works, Finance, Economic Development and an “Event - Tourism - Social Coordinator”); tax collection billing; sidewalks for Lake Harbin; options on the sanitation contract; the latest on the water tower branding project with Clayton State University; discussions of several properties; and bond issuance. Also up for discussion is a possible Black Heritage Film Festival.
On the regular meeting agenda are consent items for a gate for the police department at $11,104; a workout room at $6.110.64; and a $35,852.58 vehicle replacement, all of which are to be paid for with SPLOST funds.
The public will have a chance to sound off on the sanitation ordinance and Mauldin and Jenkins will present the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which is a public record that gives detailed insight into the city's finances.
The council will vote on whether to authorize Mayor John Lampl to execute three agreements on behalf of the city:
--with Christopher Pike, CPA for financial oversight services;
--with 2 DLH, LLC for the purchase and sale of 5854 Jonesboro Road;
--and with Atlanta Pyrotechnics for the Freedomfest fireworks show.
2 DLH, LLC was organized on March 19, 2019 by Timothy B. Smith, a real estate attorney in Lawrenceville. The registered agent is Tung Nguyen of Mableton. On Jan. 8, the company paid its annual registration through 2022.
Firefighter Brandon Murdaugh will receive the Danny and Mary Nell Rudd Firefighter of the Year Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.