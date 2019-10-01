I’m sending this correspondence in regards to the picture of the Mount Zion/Forest Park football game posted on the Clayton News Daily website last Thursday. Basically, you shamed our district and community by posting the empty bleachers and inferring that we are not supportive of our students.
Are you aware that our district was on fall break and that Thursday is still the night before a workday? Normally the attendance is low for Thursday night games anyway, so why would you expect a crowd on the night of a school break that started after dismissal on Tuesday?
Our employees and parents have had access to this year’s calendar since the spring and many planned vacations. Our athletic schedules are set so that we function within the realms of the Georgia High School Association, and it would have been nice if we could have just had byes for all of our high schools this week but we couldn’t.
Why couldn’t you have just focused on reporting the score of the game instead of using the power of the media to focus on the negative? Why is it that the media can’t find anything positive about Clayton County schools and teams?
I spent 30 minutes on the phone with a parent upset about your picture. Not to mention a few text messages from others. We’re supposed to be on break yet thanks to you I’m explaining why we couldn’t cancel the game. Then I noticed negative comments from a reader regarding the game. Both of these schools are some distance away from this stadium. They don’t have the luxury of being located on the school campus; getting here would be a problem.
Please be so kind as to get all the facts before you shame us again. One would think that a local newspaper would have favorable articles about high school teams and be supportive. I pray that in the future you’ll find it in your heart to write something good about our athletic programs.
By the way, North Clayton Middle School and Kendrick Middle School faced each other on Tuesday night. Prior to the game the principal of North Clayton Middle School honored Coach Foster for 30-plus years of service. Many of his former students excelled at the next level both academically and athletically; several are Clayton County coaches, principals and NFL stars. Why didn’t you write that story or take pictures of the large crowd that attended that game?
Let’s hear it for “Good News”!
Jessie Goree
Board Chair
Clayton County School Board
District 3