JONESBORO — The Clayton County Library System has been approved to apply for a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Libraries & Veterans National Forum.
The monies, if awarded, will be used to enhance services for military veterans in Clayton County libraries.
Program suggestions made by the national forum include veterans and jobs assistance, Veterans Coffee Hour, Help Heal Veterans Crafting and Veterans Book Club.
The national forum was born out of efforts from librarians at the Texas A&M University Libraries and their desire to better learn from others libraries' efforts to support the veteran and military communities, according to the group’s website.
The total grant amount is $5,958.51.
For more information about the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Libraries & Veterans National Forum, visit https://veterans.libguides.com/home.
