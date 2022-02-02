JONESBORO — The Clayton County Library System has been authorized by the Board of Commissioners to apply for a grant from the Federal Communications Commission Emergency Connectivity Fund.
The monies, if awarded, will provide access to laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, routers, modems and broadband internet connections to library users “for the purpose of providing off-site broadband service and connected devices to patrons who would otherwise lack access during the COVID-19 health emergency and to help students, staff and patrons be able to engage in remote learning.”
The library system will apply for $143,765.60 in funds. If received, $30,239.60 will go toward equipment while $113,526 will be spent for services.
For more information about the Clayton County Library System and available resources, visit www.claytonpl.org.
