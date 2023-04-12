Life has a tendency to come full circle

In December of 1999, I stepped into the old offices of the Clayton News-Daily on Church Street in Jonesboro for a job interview with then-managing editor Mitch Sneed.
A sports writer job came open, and while I didn’t have much experience in sports at that point, I decided to apply. I had been with Neighbor Newspapers for a little over four years and was looking to get my foot in the door with a daily paper.
When I sat down with Mitch that day in a meeting room, it was like I had known Mitch my entire life. Mitch was so friendly, affable and down-to-earth. Have you ever been on a job interview where the manager was arrogant and condescending? Well, Mitch wasn’t like that at all.
I thought the interview went well, and on Christmas Day, Mitch gave me a call. What a Christmas gift! I got the job and would start after the New Year.
After Mitch took a chance on me, it began a journey of more than five years at the Clayton News-Daily and Henry Daily Herald covering sports. Our bread and butter was local high school sports, but I also had the opportunity to cover NASCAR, Indy Racing League, LPGA, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves, college sports, Clayton State, local racing and other sports.
There was more than one occasion I thought to myself — “I get paid to do this?” Not bad for a kid who grew up way back in the mountains of southern West Virginia.
But beyond the actual sports, as I look back, I had the privilege to work with some really good people then (not just in the newsroom but other departments as well) — Mitch Sneed, Doug Gorman, Bud Ellis, Jeff Armstrong, Ed Brock, Heather Middleton, Don Floyd, Tim Daly, Kay Pedrotti, Bill Yoder, Daniel Lentz, Gary Toohey, and Donna Goodson to name a few.
Throughout the years, Mitch was a mentor and friend even up to shortly before he was killed in a car accident several years ago in Alabama. I recall calling him about an issue that came up on a story I was working on that I hadn’t dealt with before and asked his advice on how to handle it. Coincidentally, he was dealing with a similar issue, and he gave me some sound advice.
Another thing I learned from Mitch was to report— as he was fond of saying — “without fear or favor.” As friendly as Mitch was and as good as he got along with people, he didn’t shy away from reporting the facts — regardless of who he was writing about.
After my stint at the News-Daily, I moved on to the Newton Citizen as sports editor for a couple of years and then 13 years as assistant managing editor at The Griffin Daily News.
In October of 2021 after 26 years in the newspaper business, I walked away from the day-to-day grind of working at a daily newspaper. So many things were happening in the industry and in my life, and I had to step away from it.
After all those years, I couldn’t stay out of the business entirely as it was hard to get that ink out of my veins. For a little over a year, I worked as a freelance sports writer for Gwinnett, Rockdale/Newton, Albany, and my old turf in Clayton and Henry counties.
As much as I enjoyed freelancing, I didn’t plan — and didn’t want — to come back full-time either in news or sports. I thought that chapter of my life had been written and it was long over.
But as often happen in life, things have a tendency to come full circle.
I recently received a call from someone telling me about a job opening in Clayton/Henry and before I knew it, I was back full-time as a general assignment reporter. As I am writing this column, I am nearing the end of my first week back, and I am kind of still in a state of shock that it all happened so quickly.
Much has changed since my first stint in Clayton/Henry — in the communities, in the school systems, in society in general, and certainly in the newspaper industry.
But a few things still haven’t changed — I am still working with good people, I am still passionate about the Clayton/Henry community, and after all these years and changes, I am still passionate about this crazy and unpredictable newspaper business.
Recommended for you
Welcome home to a beautiful brick front, 5 bedroom and 3 bath home in the swim/tennis community of Riverbend! Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Discover the amenities nearby this Riverbend home in Dacula
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.