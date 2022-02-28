030222_CND_Neal

Field Training Officer Bry'Monta F. Neal

JONESBORO — The life of Clayton County Field Training Officer Bry’Monta F. Neal was honored Saturday during a home going celebration.

Neal, 27, died Feb. 16.

“Bry’Monta was an extremely compassionate and dedicated law enforcement professional,” department officials said in a statement on social media. “He always had a smile on his face and concern in his heart for everyone he met. Bry’Monta was an amazingly kind-hearted person who loved his family and friends immensely.”

Neal had been with the department since May 2018.

Attendees were asked to wear gold, purple and white; the colors of Neal’s favorite basketball team Los Angeles Lakers.

The viewing was held on Feb. 25 from 3-8 p.m. at William Gayleano Murray & Son Funeral Home in Atlanta. Graveside services were held on Feb. 26 at South View Cemetery in Atlanta.

Neal’s family hosted a reception at North Clayton Middle School in College Park following the service.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Neal’s family with funeral costs.

“We are extremely thankful to those who are able to give in the family’s time of need,” the department said. “Please keep Bry’Monta’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/homegoing-service-for-officer-brymonta-f-neal.

