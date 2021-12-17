JONESBORO — According to officials with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, the nation's blood supply in the dangerously low.
Recent tragedies and increased demands, COVID-19 is continuing to impact donor turnout by adding additional strain to the national supply. Locally, there is a severe blood shortage, and blood donors are asked to donate soon.
Blood donations decrease during the holidays due to travel, weather, busy schedules and school breaks. To thank blood donors this holiday season, now through Jan. 2, all LifeSouth donors will receive a $20 e-gift card redeemable at numerous retailers and restaurants.
Many people only think of donating blood after a tragedy or disaster, but blood donors are needed every day to meet the needs of patients, said Kyla Harris, district community development coordinator, LifeSouth is asking those who do not normally donate, have not donated in a while or are first-time donors to make a point to do so. Regular blood donors are also asked to come in and bring a friend. All blood types are needed now to make sure blood is available for patient care.
Donating blood takes about an hour and can save three lives. LifeSouth serves patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Atlanta Medical Center, North Fulton Hospital, Habersham Medical Center, Spalding Regional Medical Center and Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Blood can be donated after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID- 19 or the flu vaccination.
In addition to the e-gift card, blood donors also receive refreshments, and a mini-physical including cholesterol, iron level, temperature and blood pressure.
Find a local blood drive or donor center visit lifesouth.org.
