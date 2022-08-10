RIVERDALE — Flint River Community Center’s Black Box Theatre presents “Lines,” a play that tells the story of a family’s migration from the Jim Crow south to Detroit, Michigan.
As seen as the Atlanta Black Theater Festival, playwright B.J. Thomas and Professor Andre A. Minkins tell the story of two friends who seek out a better life in the midwest.
Thought they leave behind the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and 1960s in the south, the pair finds that struggles still exist no matter their location; struggles that begin to threaten family, community and their life-long friendship.
Presented by Book to Stage Production, showtimes are Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 3 p.m.
The Black Box Theatre is located at 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale.
The back-to-school season is already stressful, take some of the edge off with these recipes. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.