JONESBORO – Todd Law in Jonesboro is asking the community for help to recognize local nurses.
"We hear story after story about kind and compassionate nurses that have come to the aide of so many," Todd Law officials said. "With the COVID pandemic wreaking havoc on the world, it is no surprise that these same nurses are stepping up to save lives, despite risking their own."
The law office is asking residents to submit stories highlighting deserving nurses during National Nurses Week May 6-12. The firm will reward the nurses with gift cards.
“The stories we have heard over the years from our injury clients about the kindness and compassion shown to them by nurses has been so heartwarming,” Attorney Jillian Todd said. “This year has been especially tough on healthcare workers, so we wanted to do something special to recognize all of their hard work and sacrifice. Every one of us knows a nurse out there making a difference and we want to tell their stories.”
To nominate a nurse for the Todd Law Nominate a Nurse program, visit josephmtodd.com/nurse. Winners will be announced throughout Nurses Week.
