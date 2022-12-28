JONESBORO — The Tabernacle of Praise Church International is holding a water giveaway today from 2-5 p.m.
One case of water per car will be give on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The church is located at 7086 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.
