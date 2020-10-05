JONESBORO — Foster, Foster & Smith law firm is hosting the Second Annual Good Shepherd Classic, a sporting clays competition, to benefit the Good Shepherd Clinic in Morrow.
The clinic provides free medical care to uninsured Clayton residents who have limited financial resources.
The event will be held on Nov. 6 at the Cherokee Rose Shooting Resort, 895 Baptist Camp Road in Griffin.
The cost to participate is $150 per individual or $600 per four-member team. Individuals will be paired together to create four-person teams. Teams will receive 100 12-gauge shotgun shells, ear and eye protection, score card and goody bags. Trophies will be awarded to the first and second place teams, and first and second place individual shooters. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided for all registered shooters.
The day will begin at 8:15 a.m. with breakfast and registration. A safety briefing will begin at 9 a.m., and the tournament will follow at 9:15 a.m.
Sponsorships are available. Those who wish to donate to the competition can contact Travis Smith at 770-478-4000.
To sign up to take part in the Good Shepherd Classic, visit www.runsignup.com/goodshepherdclassic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.