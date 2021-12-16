MORROW — Two local schools have come together to give students an opportunity to live and learn at both institutions.
Clayton State University and Atlanta Metropolitan State College have entered into an agreement that will allow AMSC students live at CSU and attend courses at the university.
“Our agreement with Atlanta Metropolitan State College provides a unique opportunity for students to be immersed in academic and student activities here at Clayton State University while simultaneously improving their academic standing to allow a seamless transfer after their first year,” said Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, president of Clayton State University.
The opportunity will provide a pathway to admission at AMSC for traditional applicants who are denied admission at Clayton State and who do not satisfy the Clayton State Bridge Program admission’s criteria. Applicants admitted into the cohort program will enroll in 15 credits of coursework being offered at Clayton State with students residing in Clayton State Residence Housing. AMSC will provide instruction for core classes and CSU will provide instruction for major area pathway courses associated with academic focus areas. AMSC and CSU will work in collaboration to schedule the combined 30 credit hours of core and academic focus area courses for the fall and spring semesters. After one year, students who earn 30+ credits with a 2.0 minimum GPA will have the opportunity to transfer into Clayton State or to enroll in courses at AMSC, without access to CSU residence housing.
“The importance of two University System of Georgia Institutions coming together to support students that have the desire to attend college cannot be understated. Our team at Atlanta Metropolitan State College is excited about our partnership with Clayton State University, which will create more opportunities for students to work towards earning a college degree,” stated AMSC President Dr. Georj L. Lewis.
Students will experience smaller class sizes and an intimate setting that allows students, many of whom are first-generation college, to become acclimated with a traditional college setting and build their confidence to be successful.
